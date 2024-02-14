The Reason Bartenders Use Highball Glasses For Specific Drinks

Bartending is all about nuance. Even your choice of ice shape can make or break a cocktail, so it's no surprise that a crucial part of bartending is selecting the right cocktail glass — and for serving many if not most mixed drinks, bartenders are reaching for a highball glass.

A highball cocktail combines a base spirit and a non-alcoholic carbonate over ice, so bartenders know to reach for the namesake glass whenever they're building a drink with a large proportion of mixer (aka a "long drink" in industry lingo). Not to be confused with a Collins glass, highball glasses are characterized by being low-capacity and tall. They don't necessarily have to be as narrow as a Collins and are often a bit shorter and heavier. You can get them with fluted sides, rounded bottoms, thin lips, gold rims, or grooved crystalline facades, but they all get the job done just the same.

Highball glasses are the ideal tool for short drinks served tall. They can handle enough ice to keep drinks chilled and diluted for relatively long periods and are also great for assembling long cocktails, helping mixologists nail the proportions naturally. It's like the differences you experience when cooking with a sharp knife or a good cast iron skillet; the right tools make you a better chef. You can also assemble most two-parter drinks directly in the highball glass, no shaker necessary. (You shouldn't be shaking fizzy mixers anyway, for the record.)