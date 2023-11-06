How Carbonation Plays An Important Role When Pouring Cocktails

Building a successful cocktail is a delicate art. It's all about balance, and like any balancing act, one wrong step can throw off the whole thing. With this in mind, the order in which you assemble your ingredients matters, and it can make a big difference for your finished drink.

It all goes into the shaker anyway... right? Sometimes. When crafting a punchy, spirit-forward cocktail like a Negroni or a Manhattan, all the ingredients exist within the same realm (liquor) so pour order doesn't really matter. However, when you're crafting a sparkling cocktail, it's a different story entirely. The highball, for instance, is the classic two-parter of a spirit and soda water, with the liquor being topped by the carbonated element. But, soda water doesn't actually taste like anything — carbonation is its own ingredient. It's the "spritz" in an Aperol Spritz. This serves to illustrate how important fizziness is in creating depth and dimension, but carbonation is just as important when the fizzy mixer does have a flavor. A mimosa is prosecco poured on top of orange juice. A French 75 is champagne poured on top of gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup.

Basically, every time you make a sparkling bevy, the carbonated ingredient gets added to the glass at the very end as a bubbly finishing touch. Pouring the soda water or sparkling wine into the glass last keeps the mouthfeel light and airy.