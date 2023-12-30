Jack Kerouac's Cocktail Of Choice Was A Smoky Mezcal Margarita

If you're a fan of Jack Kerouac — the Beat Generation author best known for writing "On the Road" — then you may have wondered how he crafted his novels. More specifically, did he ever indulge in boozy drinks to help him come up with ideas? Well, we don't have the answer to that specific question, but we know one thing for sure: the margarita was Kerouac's favorite cocktail.

Kerouac traveled to Mexico many times — reportedly, about six times throughout the 1950s and 1960s — so it makes sense that he would have picked up a taste for Mexico's most well-known cocktail, the margarita. Notably, it has been said that Kerouac reportedly preferred a different variation of the drink, the mezcal margarita.

The mezcal margarita is similar to the traditional margarita, except the mezcal replaces the tequila. Mezcal refers to a spirit made from any agave plant, while tequila refers to a spirit made from a specific agave plant (the blue Weber agave). The main difference between tequila and mezcal is that a mezcal margarita has a much smokier taste than its classic counterpart. The smoky mezcal variation can be considered the more intense of the two, which makes sense that Kerouac may have preferred it since the author, as well as his written work, were known for being a bit rough around the edges. Or, maybe he liked that the mezcal version was rare and wanted to act as a trailblazer when it came to the drink — just as he has been considered a literary trailblazer by many.