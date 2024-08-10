Elevate The Flavor Of Veggie Burgers With Your Favorite BBQ Sauce

If you're a vegetarian who misses the smoky flavor of a flame grilled beef patty, you need to add BBQ sauce to your next batch of homemade veggie burgers. This simple addition will transform the texture, taste, and even aroma of your veggie base whether it's made of beans, mushrooms, chickpeas, or an assortment of sautéed greens, lending it a meat-like quality. The recipe for BBQ sauce is generally comprised of a mixture of tomato puree, vinegar and molasses, which lends it that rich brown color and unique balance of flavors. Moreover, it has a smoky fragrance that's reminiscent of wood-smoked meats, courtesy of the smoke flavoring that's blended in during processing. Add a squirt of this smoky condiment to anything from a chicken nugget to a French fry, and it will instantly taste smokier, sweeter, and richer.

To add your favorite BBQ sauce to your veggie burgers simply incorporate a dollop into your regular recipe. If your original mixture is on the wetter side, substitute some of the liquid that you'd normally add in, such as a beaten egg, for your sauce to guarantee your patties won't fall apart on your griddle. Note that veggie burgers need more seasoning than you might expect because they don't have any of the flavorful fat that normally comes from ground beef. Barbecue sauce provides that extra boost of seasoning in liquid form, which means it seamlessly blends into a thick mixture of mashed sweet potato and black beans, or ground nuts and quinoa.