14 Everyday Uses For Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce

There are two kinds of people in this world: those who enjoy their food plain Jane-style, and those who believe a sandwich should drip, the best part of salad is the dressing, and that even pizza crusts deserve a dipping sauce. If you fall into the latter category, then you're likely well-versed in the world of homemade sauces. However, there are likely a few pre-made sauces that are staples in your household, like ketchup, marinara, hot sauce, or mayo. And, if you're anything like us, you know that Bachan's Japanese barbecue sauce also deserved a permanent spot in your refrigerator, too. Its versatility will allow you to use it for seemingly endless things in your kitchen.

For those new to Bachan's, it's a Japanese style sauce made with soy sauce, sugar, mirin, tomato paste, ginger, green onion, rice vinegar, garlic, and toasted sesame oil. Essentially, it's everything you could ask for from a sauce; it has sweet, savory, tangy, and umami undertones. Although you could stick to just using this sauce in stir fry and be content, like most sauces and seasonings, this one can help elevate a variety of different dishes. The best part is that this sauce doesn't have to be used exclusively for Japanese cuisine. If you have a bottle on hand, you can easily expand your horizons and create unique and wonderful dishes with it.