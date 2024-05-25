Make An Easy, Tangy BBQ Sauce With 3 Ingredients You Already Have

Summer is the season for barbecue. Yet as tasty as your ribs, sliders, and brisket may be, they'll turn out sad and dry without the addition of barbecue sauce. There are plenty of tips, tricks, and key ingredients celebrities and home cooks alike swear by to create the perfect sauce — like citrus, apple cider vinegar, and bourbon, the latter of which boasts a whopping 14 delicious options that you can incorporate into your recipe. But while these tasty additives can be fun ways to experiment, they're not all necessary at once. Barbecue, after all, doesn't have to be complicated to be mouth-watering.

So whether you want to go the simple route with your sauce or you're in a hurry, all you need are three ingredients to whip up an easy, tasty condiment. The most crucial, and one that you'll find in practically any barbecue sauce recipe in the U.S., is ketchup, which brings a mix of acidity, sweetness, and umami flavor. From there, you'll want to build on that sweet and tangy contrast with ingredients that offer each. If you're looking for a basic recipe that draws on ingredients you likely already have, however, go with a combo of ketchup, brown sugar, and mustard.