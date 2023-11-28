Add Muscovado Sugar For A Richer, Caramelized Barbecue Sauce

Just when you thought you knew all the types of sugar out there — and maybe even the best secrets for a perfect barbecue sauce — here comes another new one on both accounts. If you've yet to discover the deep, rich, and caramelized essence of muscovado sugar, you're not alone. It's far from a top-shelf item in most Western grocery outlets, but maybe it should be — especially if you frequently make your own barbecue sauces.

Muscovado sugar also goes by the name of Barbados sugar, or in India — the top producer of this flavorful unrefined sugar — you'll see it referred to as khand or kandsari. Indian cuisine may use muscovado in different ways than other countries, including the American version of barbecue sauce. But the sugar's complex, molasses-heavy, toffee-like flavors transform any type of Q sauce into something unexpectedly earthy and complex.

It's tempting to lump muscovado in with standard brown sugar, given its similar rich bronze coloration and molasses base. But the brown sugar readily available on supermarket shelves is typically a processed white sugar to which a portion of the resulting molasses gets returned after refining. Muscovado, on the other hand, harbors a deep natural molasses created during the hands-on cooking process — and is never removed.

As you can imagine, there's a world of difference when mixing muscovado sugar into a barbecue sauce recipe. Even if you're the type to buy pre-bottled sauce, you can easily jazz it up with this unintended "artisan" sugar.