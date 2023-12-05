For Better Beyond Burgers, Marinate The Patties Like Meat

A common misconception about switching to plant-based diets is that you can't enjoy many of the same flavors you did before. The Beyond Burger disproves this. Made of pea protein, coconut oil, and rice protein, this veggie burger mimics the taste and look of beef, down to the beet juice that allows it to "bleed." Since it acts like a real burger, why not marinate it like one?

Beyond Burgers come frozen and pre-shaped, so the natural thing to do is to thaw, season, and then cook the burgers right away. While they're certainly delicious with only a few basic spices, marinating gives them a deeper flavor. Once they thaw, it's easy to break the patties apart, remold them into whatever you want them to be, and season them in between. After breaking them up, load them with the herbs, spices, and marinades of your choosing. Marinate them from 30 minutes to a few hours and then cook them on the grill or stovetop as normal.