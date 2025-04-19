Pack More Protein Into Your Diet With This Sweet Vegetable

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While carnivores will have you believe that meat is the best source of protein, you'd be surprised at just how many plant-based foods supply comparable amounts. Even vegans and vegetarians focus on soy products like tofu and tempeh or complementary proteins like beans and rice to the exclusion of plenty of other protein-packed options. To that effect, peas are a sweet vegetable that supplies plenty of protein along with other essential nutrients.

A member of the legume family, peas have comparable protein content to chickpeas and beans. According to the USDA, one cup or 160 grams of green peas has 8.6 grams of protein. Peas also contain a whopping 8.8 grams of fiber per serving, placing them in both the protein and vegetable food group categories. Other healthful components include vitamin B6, folate, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and magnesium. With a negligible fat content, peas are a lean source of protein with enough fiber to keep you full.

Green peas are very affordable, sold fresh seasonally and frozen or canned year-round; Whole Foods 365 Organic sells both frozen peas and canned peas. The slightly sweet vegetal flavor of peas coupled with the satisfying texture of a fibrous shell that pops open into a pillowy, starchy interior make for a delightful side dish to accompany another protein-rich main course. Peas are also easy to sneak into other dishes for a pop of color and a protein boost to boot.