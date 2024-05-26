Herby Spring Pea Dip Recipe

Spring brings longer days, warm sunshine, gentle rain, and a bounty of vegetables and fruits for a new season of cooking. Fresh peas are one of the loveliest and most versatile springtime veggies. This herby spring pea dip, courtesy of recipe developer Julie Kinnaird, showcases shelled fresh English peas in a creamy and flavorful preparation, enhanced by tangy goat cheese as well as springtime staples like fresh mint, dill, and chives. The dip is served with an assortment of baby spring vegetables and crunchy baguette toasts to create a bright and satisfying seasonal spread.

This vibrant dip comes together in minutes in a food processor for an easy and eye-catching dish you can use as an appetizer when entertaining or as a light lunch or dinner. Unlike guacamole or other green avocado-based dips, the color stays true and won't turn brown as it sits. This is a perfect make-ahead recipe that keeps well in your refrigerator and is useful to have on hand as a quick and nutritious snack.