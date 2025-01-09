The Best Way To Cook Frozen Peas Isn't Boiling. Here's What To Do Instead

If you're looking for a good way to get more greens into your diet, you'll be happy to know that frozen vegetables are just about as nutritious as fresh. Peas are many peoples' go-to frozen vegetable of choice, but, surprisingly, boiling them isn't the best method of preparation. Boiling is actually one of the most common mistakes everyone seems to make with peas, as it's a fast way to overcook your already cooked vegetables. And as the most important factors to keep in mind are texture and taste, the best way to cook frozen peas is actually to saute them in a skillet with butter or oil and your favorite seasonings. The process takes no more than 10 minutes and will yield a far more delectable dish of flavorful, hearty peas than boiling ever does.

It seems almost too easy to toss a bag of frozen peas into a skillet for sauteing, but as always, the beauty is in the simplicity. Starting from frozen will allow your peas to maintain shape and structural integrity while the act of sauteing will keep them crisp and bright rather than turning a dull green with over boiling. For the purposes of these peas, boiling equals boring and you don't want that. Get creative with your choice of seasonings and mix up your favorite butter or oil — or even combine the two — to suit your tastes.