The Best Way To Cook Frozen Peas Isn't Boiling. Here's What To Do Instead
If you're looking for a good way to get more greens into your diet, you'll be happy to know that frozen vegetables are just about as nutritious as fresh. Peas are many peoples' go-to frozen vegetable of choice, but, surprisingly, boiling them isn't the best method of preparation. Boiling is actually one of the most common mistakes everyone seems to make with peas, as it's a fast way to overcook your already cooked vegetables. And as the most important factors to keep in mind are texture and taste, the best way to cook frozen peas is actually to saute them in a skillet with butter or oil and your favorite seasonings. The process takes no more than 10 minutes and will yield a far more delectable dish of flavorful, hearty peas than boiling ever does.
It seems almost too easy to toss a bag of frozen peas into a skillet for sauteing, but as always, the beauty is in the simplicity. Starting from frozen will allow your peas to maintain shape and structural integrity while the act of sauteing will keep them crisp and bright rather than turning a dull green with over boiling. For the purposes of these peas, boiling equals boring and you don't want that. Get creative with your choice of seasonings and mix up your favorite butter or oil — or even combine the two — to suit your tastes.
Sauteing frozen peas to perfection
Now that you know how best to prepare frozen peas, it's time to take this knowledge and start exploring the culinary possibilities. There are a variety of different side dishes that you can make with peas to accompany your favorite entrees. Whether you're cooking steaks and seafood or an entirely vegetarian feast, starting with frozen peas and sauteing them to perfection is the best choice. Try cooking frozen peas in butter with a hearty dash of beau monde seasoning for a robust savory treat. This would make an excellent pairing with a charbroiled hamburger or grilled chicken breasts. You can also try seasoning your peas with a house-blend five-spice powder recipe for a bold burst of flavor.
If you want a vegetarian-friendly meal, make sauteed peas the star of your table. Sautee some frozen peas in ghee and add coconut milk and curry spices for an entree inspired by Indian cuisine. Cooking your frozen peas in olive oil and seasoning with a homemade za'atar blend recipe will create a Mediterranean-inspired dish that's perfect for serving with a crumble of feta cheese on top. You can also mix up sauteed frozen peas with other green vegetables such as asparagus, zucchini, and spinach for a nutrient-rich dish seasoned with your favorite aromatics and spice blends, and then simply toss the contents of the pan into some cooked spaghetti for an easy meal.