Of all the ways to spice up your food, the many different seasoning blends available means that you can take your pick of just about any combination of flavors you'd like. Whether you're tossing chicken wings in a sprinkle of herbs and spices, adding a dash of lemon pepper to top your steak, or amping up a lentil soup with a hearty shake of garam masala, the possibilities are virtually endless. Inspired by the beauty of the world and so named for it too, beau monde seasoning seems like a bit of an enigma at first. Often imitated though never quite replicated, the 1941 Spice Islands Beau Monde Seasoning is a savory spice blend with salt, dextrose, onion, celery seed, and silicon dioxide listed among its ingredients. This all-purpose seasoning has many uses including being featured in Ernest Hemingway's favorite hamburger recipe.

Per the Spice Islands website, the taste of beau monde seasoning is a "perfect savory blend, with a touch of sweet." An accurate description though it falls short of fully describing the seasoning blend's true versatility. The composition of spices lends itself to many different uses, including unexpected ones. While the spices are notably used in a famous hamburger recipe, this blend can also be used with chicken or fish. On the appetizer side, beau monde bread and beau monde dip are great either paired together or served separately with other coordinating accoutrements, boasting a delightful menagerie of flavors.