What Is Beau Monde Seasoning And What Does It Taste Like?
Of all the ways to spice up your food, the many different seasoning blends available means that you can take your pick of just about any combination of flavors you'd like. Whether you're tossing chicken wings in a sprinkle of herbs and spices, adding a dash of lemon pepper to top your steak, or amping up a lentil soup with a hearty shake of garam masala, the possibilities are virtually endless. Inspired by the beauty of the world and so named for it too, beau monde seasoning seems like a bit of an enigma at first. Often imitated though never quite replicated, the 1941 Spice Islands Beau Monde Seasoning is a savory spice blend with salt, dextrose, onion, celery seed, and silicon dioxide listed among its ingredients. This all-purpose seasoning has many uses including being featured in Ernest Hemingway's favorite hamburger recipe.
Per the Spice Islands website, the taste of beau monde seasoning is a "perfect savory blend, with a touch of sweet." An accurate description though it falls short of fully describing the seasoning blend's true versatility. The composition of spices lends itself to many different uses, including unexpected ones. While the spices are notably used in a famous hamburger recipe, this blend can also be used with chicken or fish. On the appetizer side, beau monde bread and beau monde dip are great either paired together or served separately with other coordinating accoutrements, boasting a delightful menagerie of flavors.
The beauty of beau monde seasoning
Whether you choose to purchase a pre-made container of beau monde seasoning or you'd rather make your own spice blends at home, this blend is one you'll want to have on hand at all times. Because its components are all relatively basic, you can first raid your own pantry to gather the ingredients. For a recipe a step above that of Spice Islands, start by combining a tablespoon each of salt, black pepper, allspice, ground cloves, ground allspice, and a ground bay leaf. To that, add a teaspoon each of onion powder, white pepper, ground nutmeg, mace, and celery seed. Mix everything together until homogenous and store in a cool, dry place. From here, you can use your homemade beau monde seasoning in many different dishes.
Try tossing a batch of chicken wings in a beau monde spice blend before grilling or broiling to perfection. If you want to try your hand at a beau monde dip, you only need to mix equal parts of mayonnaise with sour cream and add a hearty shake of the seasoning blend to taste. This is best served with a crusty rye bread. If you want to get creative with different hot dips served out of bread bowls consider how a sprinkle of beau monde seasoning can spice up either your dip, bread bowl, or both!