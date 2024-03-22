Ernest Hemingway's Favorite Hamburger Featured Wine In The Recipe

Ernest Hemingway may be known for writing numerous novels and short stories, but that's not all that he penned. A notorious gourmand, the literary great is also the author of an iconic recipe for homemade hamburgers. Possibly one of Hemingway's most peculiar texts, a typed and hand-edited recipe for "Papa's Favorite Wild West Hamburger" outlines the exact makings of a good burger. Of the many ingredients featured, a splash of wine is precisely the addition that renders Hemingway's burger truly irresistible.

Between braising and deglazing, cooking with wine isn't a foreign concept. However, when it comes to crafting burgers, wine might not be the first ingredient that comes to mind. That said, the boozy addition does serve a few purposes. Primarily, wine can work to impart flavor, offering nuances of fruit, spice, or smoke. Likewise, since wine is fairly acidic, it can even balance the savory richness of the beef patties. Not to mention that a splash can also help keep the burgers moist. Just bear in mind that not every wine should be used.

The key to making Hemingway's famous burgers is to use a dry wine. As for which works best, opt for something that you'd enjoy drinking with a burger — the bottle will be open anyway. Bold and full-bodied reds such as Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, or Tempranillo are always a great choice for red meat, but white wines like a crisp Chenin Blanc or a palate-cleansing Riesling can also work well.