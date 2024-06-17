Make Your Own Spice Blends At Home For Total Flavor Control

For everyone from professional chefs to avid home cooks, getting creative in the kitchen is one of life's many joys. Cooking up cuisines from around the world is the ideal way to explore that creativity, and to do that, you need plenty of different spices in lots of different combinations. Spice blends like Old Bay seasoning and herbs de Provence are readily available in most supermarkets, and you can find more unique combos like shichimi togarashi or ras el hanout at specialty spice shops or global food markets. But for full flavor control, making your own spice blends at home is the way.

Generally speaking, pre-made spice blends are quite well-balanced and there's no denying their convenience. However, that doesn't mean they can't be improved upon based on your own personal tastes or preferences. Making your own blend can also help you better complement whatever dish you happen to be whipping up (or a dish that you make often). For example, if you want hearty turkey chili to have a more spicy kick, you might make a chili powder blend that includes more cayenne pepper. With the wide variety of spices available, the sky's the limit when it comes to experimenting with different flavor profiles for your blends.