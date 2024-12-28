5 Hot Dips You Should Be Serving In Bread Bowls

What's a gathering without a big bowl of dip around which to gather? With so many of the best dip recipes right at your fingertips, it's really a matter of picking your favorite for an unforgettable, shareable snacktime. In fact, if you truly want to level up your party offerings, try serving any of your favorite hot dips out of a bread bowl. In a similar vein to how you'd serve soup, you can just as easily select from any number of savory dip recipes and find a coordinating bread bowl and dipping implements to pair alongside it. Rather than needing a thick and creamy soup to prevent a soggy bread bowl, you simply need a warm and satisfying dip of the ideal consistency to do the job.

Whether you're using a baguette hack to create smaller, individual bread bowls or hollowing out a hunk of sourdough, there's a dip for all occasions that will fit in perfectly. This is best with savory dips like buffalo chicken, spicy black bean, or others so that you can use a good, crusty bread to accommodate. The wide variety of proteins, ingredients, and styles of dip means that you can make a lot of different dips for accessible offerings.