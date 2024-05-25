Garlic Bread Bowls Take Everything Up A Notch

As a general rule, if your meal includes bread, turning it into garlic bread is going to be a good idea. Making a breakfast sandwich with some sourdough? Garlic bread will make it better. Grilled cheese a little boring? You see where this is going. Garlic bread is such a simple concoction, but place a plate of it on any table and watch everyone who didn't know it was coming light up. The fluffy interior and crunchy toasted crust — a little buttery, a little salty — and an overdose of one of the world's favorite flavors ... what's not to love? The only real question is how can we get more garlic bread in our lives? And that is where a bread bowl comes in.

Bread bowls are already fun treats, but turning them into garlic bread bowls actually helps them elevate a meal from novelty to something special. The flavor scale is normally tilted decidedly in favor of the soup, with the bread mostly acting as a vessel for texture. Garlic bread bowls put both halves of the equation on equal ground, making for a far more robust experience. Garlic, butter, and herbs create a flavor profile that already complements a massive variety of dishes, so you can pair your new and improved bread bowl with almost any soup or filling you want. As a little bonus, toasting your bread bowl beforehand helps firm up the interior, so your filling won't seep out before you get to eating the inside.