11 Tips For Making The Best Garlic Butter

Butter is an essential part of French cuisine, and it's the French who were responsible for creating compound butter — known as beurre composé in their language. Compound butter is simply a mixture of butter with other ingredients to enhance its flavor. The combination of creamy butter and flavorful add-ins create a rich and delightful ingredient that can be used in cooking, or as a spread like plain butter but with an enhanced flavor.

Garlic is frequently used in global cuisine. While not everyone is a fan of this pungent allium, those who enjoy it can put it to delicious use by combining garlic with butter to make a type of compound butter known as — what else? — garlic butter. This enhanced butter is great for making garlic bread, creating flavored butter sauces, dipping seafood, cooking sautéed or roasted foods, spreading on toast or crostini, and simply topping steak, chicken, or vegetables. It's very customizable, so you can play with your favorite ingredient combinations.

Garlic butter is such a delicious and seemingly complex ingredient that it may surprise you how easy it is to make at home, taking as little as five minutes. Try it and save a bundle on fancy compound butters sold at the store. These tips will help you make a flavorful, creamy spread that you'll reach for time and time again to boost your meals with the richly intense flavor and texture that garlic butter provides so well.