The Cheesy Bread Bowl Tip To Take Your Soups To A New Level

A warm bowl of soup. A gooey grilled cheese. When it comes to this classic comfort food combo, the only thing better than eating them together is melding them into one decadent dish. Oh yes, it's possible. Rather than dipping your sandwich into your soup, you can try slurping it out of a wonderfully cheesy bread bowl. While it's true that even a basic bread bowl can elevate any dining experience, layering your loaf with cheese before pouring in the soup is guaranteed to take your edible vessel to a whole new level.

The best part? You can apply this genius tip to just about any of your favorite soup and cheese pairings. Just remember that a thicker soup is key if you wish to prevent a soggy bread bowl, though you certainly shouldn't run out of options there. If you love a rich French onion soup, for example, you can load up your bread with creamy Gruyère. Craving a hearty roasted tomato soup? Balance out its zestiness with some mild and melty yellow American cheese. And if some good old-fashioned broccoli cheddar soup is on the menu, play up its flavors by stacking your bread bowl with a second helping of cheddar.

Now that you've got some mouthwatering combinations in mind, the next step is nailing the construction. Luckily, a grilled cheese bread bowl is not as hard to build as it may seem. And, in fact, there are a few ways to go about it.