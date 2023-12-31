The Baguette Hack That Creates The Bread Bowl Of Your Dreams

An edible serving dish is hard to beat, and bread is among the most popular and decadent forms of edible bowls. While we usually use a round crusty boule to contain and absorb a hearty serving of soup or stew, baguettes provide the perfect avenue for fancy yet sturdy appetizer-sized bread bowls.

Plus, there's an ingenious hack to transform a baguette loaf into individual bread-based ramekins capable of holding many types of filling. The best part is that you can eat the entire baguette instead of discarding the crumb. After slicing the baguette into six equal segments, use a shot glass or small water glass to smash the crumb into a condensed base for the bread bowl.

Once you've formed an enclosed ramekin, fill the baguette bowl with anything from grains to cheese to vegetables before popping it into the oven. Baking the bread will crisp up the crust, seal the packed crumb base, and meld the filling ingredients together for a self-contained appetizer that bursts with caramelized, toasted flavors. Baguettes are one of the most widely available types of bread in bakeries, and many bakeries offer various types of baguettes. Consequently, you won't have any trouble finding your star ingredient, and you can use different varieties to your advantage and feature diverse flavors, textures, and presentations.