Danny Freeman Says Don't Underestimate Pureed Peas In Pasta Sauce - Exclusive

While discussing his mint pea sauce, Danny Freeman told us, "Actually, my husband used to make a lot to put on bread. I use it as a pasta sauce." According to his cookbook, the mint pea sauce takes little to no complicated effort. Cook the peas as you normally would, add the other ingredients, and puree in a food processor until smooth. Mix the sauce in with your favorite pasta, top it with grated parmesan and sliced radishes (optional, of course) — and voila! You have a light, refreshing dish that's perfect for any time of year.

Freeman recommends pairing the non-traditional sauce with pasta shapes like farfalle, garganelli, or fusi, but any pasta will work just fine. You can also substitute fresh peas for frozen, because let's be honest; you probably won't always have fresh peas in your refrigerator, and it's all going into a puree anyway. Finally, remember the cardinal rule when making any type of pasta dish: Always salt your pasta water when it comes to a boil for the tastiest results! Once you have these basics down, feel free to mix it up and add pureed peas — or another pureed veggie of choice — to your favorite sauces just like Freeman does.