10 Easy And Delicious Fried Rice Recipes

Who doesn't crave a simple, tasty fried-rice dinner from time to time? There's everything to love, with aromatic sizzled rice, fresh veggies, muscle-building protein, and splashes of deeply flavored sauces and oils. Fried rice often stands on its own merit as an all-inclusive one-pan dinner but can also complement a broader potpourri of Asian-style dishes. Whichever way it lands on tables and plates, we all know the real magic happens in the family kitchen.

To that end, we've put together a collection of 10 easy and delicious fried rice recipes created with love and skill by Tasting Table recipe developers and collaborators. From simple baseline recipes to ones with a dazzling array of meats, seafood, sauces, spices, and even a few super-healthy rice substitutes, you'll earn some new cooking cred with these fanciful fried rice dishes. Heads up: there's even a fried rice recipe named in honor of the famed anime film, "Weathering With You." The star ingredient in this one is as cheekily delightful as the dish itself — and it's crunchy to boot.