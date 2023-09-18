Weathering With You-Inspired Potato Chip Beef Fried Rice Recipe

Potato chips may seem like an unusual add-in for a fried rice recipe, but as the title indicates, this is something that developer Rika Hoffman spotted in the anime "Weathering With You." In one scene, which is set during inclement weather, a young woman prepares fried rice made with seaweed, bean sprouts, raw eggs, and potato chips. Hoffman describes the dish as "Quick and comforting ... the perfect meal for a rainy day and a sweet moment of calm amid the storm."

Hoffman's recipe is more along the lines of the fried rice we're familiar with from countless Chinese-American takeout meals as it omits the seaweed and sprouts and scrambles the egg before stirring it into a mixture of rice, peas, carrots, corn, and scallions. She retains the potato chips, however, which are the real star of the show. Hoffman tells us, "The salty crunch of crushed chips provides variability of texture in every bite," and adds that you can even serve whole chips on the side and use these to spoon up the rice for some extra flavor and crunch.