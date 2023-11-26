Autumnal Butternut Squash Fried "Rice" Recipe

Including nutritious butternut squash in our diets is a great idea, but the thought of peeling their hard, thick skins may discourage some people from buying them. It's easier to peel a cooked squash, but when the flesh is used raw in recipes like this one, the skin must be removed before cooking.

You may find this isn't too hard with a sharp knife and a little patience. First, cut the lower rounded end off the squash and remove the seeds. Then, slice the squash into inch-long rounds. Place each round flat on a cutting board and vertically slice off the skin around the edges. This method makes it easier and safer to cut the skin off because you're not trying to maneuver a sharp knife or vegetable peeler around a large, rounded surface, and you're not pointing the knife toward your hands.

If you have trouble with the hard skin, try this hack to make peeling a butternut squash easier. Slice off the ends, cut a few slits in the skin, and microwave it for about 3 ½ minutes. The skin will be softer and easier to remove. Lastly, there's always the convenient option of buying riced butternut squash from the freezer section if you prefer it already prepped — just thaw it before you use it.