Everything To Know About Nathan's Famous July 4th International Hot Dog Eating Contest 2024

The saga of competitive hot dog gorging is said to date back to 1916, over 100 years ago. However, there is controversy around the details of this first event, and some question if it happened at all — in fact, rumors have swirled in the past claiming it was just a phony publicity stunt. Made up or not, the tale involves four immigrants, the very first Nathan's hot dog shop which opened that same year, and a quest to be named the most patriotic of the group. To do so, the contestants supposedly readied their stomachs and gobbled their way through as many franks as they could. When all was said and done (and eaten), an Irish man named Jim Mullen was said to have walked away victorious having demolished 13 hot dogs and buns.

The first undoubtedly real and recorded contest, on the other hand, didn't occur until decades later in 1972. That year, Brooklyn College student Jason Schechter was dubbed the winner with 14 total hot dogs under his belt. His prize was allegedly a book of certificates for 40 additional hot dogs (probably a less-than-exciting award in the moment).

Two additional decades passed before the event became officially sanctioned. The 1990s was when George and Richard Shea founded the International Federation of Competitive Eating (IFOCE) and Major League Eating (MLE) and assumed a publicity role for Nathan's.