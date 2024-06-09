How Bomb Pops Became A 4th Of July Classic

The 4th of July is a holiday full of iconic images like fireworks, burgers on grills, and waving American flags, but there is a good chance your earlier childhood memories of Independence Day involve enjoying the cool taste of a Bomb Pop. The red, white, and blue ice pops have been a staple of the summer for decades, with kids running out to the sound of an ice cream truck and returning home with their lips and clothes stained the colors of the American flag. That popularity has also led to the flavor combo of Bomb Pops, cherry, lime, and blue raspberry, becoming its own category, with beverages like sodas, alcoholic drinks, and other popsicle brands using it to appeal to childhood nostalgia. While Bomb Pops (also called Rocket Pops) are popular all season long, its instantly recognizable design feels tailor made for a patriotic holiday, and if you go back to its creation, you can see exactly why that is.

Bomb Pops were not invented for the 4th of July, but the invention was the product of a time of intense national zeal. The treat was first created in 1955 in Kansas City, Missouri by D.S. Abernethy and James S. Merritt, who worked for Merritt Foods. The summer the pops were released was a time of high nuclear tension during the Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union. It was designed specifically to appeal to the fervor and American pride of the moment.