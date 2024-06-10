What Are The Official Rules Of The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest?

Having grown up in Coney Island, we stood by the boardwalk every summer to witness Nathan's Famous 4th of July hot dog eating contest and rooted for competitive eaters like Takeru Kobayashi, Joey Chestnut, and Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas as they scarfed down hot dog after hot dog. According to Nathan's Famous, "Legend has it that on July 4, 1916, four immigrants gathered at the very first Nathan's Famous hot dog stand in Coney Island ... they were competing to see who was the most patriotic." To crown a winner, they ran a hot dog eating contest. This, of course, was an embellished tall tale, and the truth was, as The New York Times reported, the legend and the contest were all part of a successful and clever marketing campaign for Nathan's Famous that started in the early 1970s.

Since then, per Nathan's Famous, about 40,000 fans from around the globe gather to watch the contest live every year, and the contest's rules have not changed. For starters, contestants must be 18 or older to compete. They have 10 minutes to eat as many hot dogs and buns as they can, by hand and sans utensils. If anyone vomits, they are immediately disqualified. Condiments are not allowed, and contestants may drink anything non-alcoholic during the contest. You're allowed to dip your buns into water to help them go down more easily The winner is the contestant who eats the most hot dogs and buns within 10 minutes.