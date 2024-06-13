Joey Chestnut Vs Takeru Kobayashi: What We Know About Netflix's Ultimate Hot Dog Eating Contest

In what is slated to be the premier live sporting event of Labor Day weekend, "Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef" will be airing Monday, September 2 on Netflix. Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut (16 wins at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest) and the recently retired Takeru Kobayashi (6 Nathan's wins) are facing off to settle their highly publicized rivalry, which at this point has been 15 years in the making. Chestnut and Kobayashi have not competed against each other since 2009, with Chestnut claiming the victory.

Chestnut holds a formidable 55 world records in the competitive eating sphere, one of which is the coveted "most hot dogs" record (76 dogs in 10 minutes on July 4, 2021). Last baseball season, he also led Toronto Blue Jays fans in a competitive eating victory of their own, breaking the all-time Loonie Dog record. Earlier this week, the 16-time winner was barred from competing in Nathan's for 2024 due to his recent endorsement deal with plant-based Impossible Foods, a competitor hot dog brand. Despite this setback, his eyes remain on the prize. "Through all of my years in competitive eating, Kobayashi stands out as my fiercest rival," Chestnut told Netflix. "Competing against him pushed me to be so much better. I know that fans have waited a long time for another chapter of our rivalry and I can't wait for our massive showdown live on Netflix! It's time to give the people what they want!"