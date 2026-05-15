Aldi's Twist On Sourdough Bread Has Customers Totally Hooked
When you want to amp up a simple sandwich with a little more "oomph," look to a loaf of sourdough bread. Tart, tangy, and certainly more complex than a basic white or wheat, it is a reliable choice for a number of different culinary applications, including French toast. Among the many hidden gems in Aldi's aisles, the store's brand of Specially Selected jalapeño cheddar sourdough has been garnering a great deal of praise from shoppers.
The small batch bread is advertised as being made with real cheddar cheese and no artificial flavors or colors. Though there may be some variation in price depending on your specific location, it costs around less than five dollars for a 20-ounce sliced loaf. Similar to Aldi's Simply Nature organic rustic Italian boule, the jalapeño sourdough bread also makes a crusty grilled cheese. With rich, creamy dairy and a kick of spice from the peppers, it's no wonder the specialty sourdough is a beloved bread with a perfect balance of contrasting tastes.
Reddit is filled with comments favoring the Aldi sourdough bread, calling it their "latest obsession." Another replies, "I am also currently obsessed with this bread, but I've just been toasting it and putting jalapeño cream cheese on it." One Aldi shopper says, "Just bought this for the first time on Monday. This is delicious. The best thing from Aldi recently." Cautioning that the bread might not be a permanent product, another user urges, "So, everyone go get the jalapeño cheese sourdough dread."
Why Aldi shoppers love its Specially Selected jalapeño cheddar sourdough
Aldi fans tout the sourdough bread's appealing taste, texture, and versatility of use. They also cite other Aldi products that complement the bread. One user shares, "Toast it and spread with the jalapeño cranberry dip." Others mention toasting and pairing it with Aldi's pimento cheese and pesto sauce, or even using the sliced bread to make a mouthwatering breakfast sandwich.
Elsewhere on Reddit, a user notes, "worth getting the Irish butter to go on it" while another states, "I toast a slice and top with cherry jam, sharp cheddar, and turkey deli meat. Sounds weird, but tastes amazing." If you want to give your next grilled cheese sandwich a fiery bread upgrade, this is clearly the bread to use.
While the bread has gotten a lot of love, the biggest complaint among Aldi shoppers seems to be that it's hard to find. In one Reddit thread, where a user shares a pic of their sandwich made with the jalapeño cheddar sourdough, they ask, "Is the sourdough seasonal? Should I be buying some to put in the freezer?!" Other replies indicate it could be a seasonal offering based on your specific location and encourage others to voice their opinions to Aldi, requesting it to be available all year long. Some suggest checking the freezer section, asking those working there, or even using the contact info on the bottom of your receipt to reach out to Aldi and share your enthusiasm for the sourdough bread.