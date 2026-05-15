Aldi's Twist On Sourdough Bread Has Customers Totally Hooked

When you want to amp up a simple sandwich with a little more "oomph," look to a loaf of sourdough bread. Tart, tangy, and certainly more complex than a basic white or wheat, it is a reliable choice for a number of different culinary applications, including French toast. Among the many hidden gems in Aldi's aisles, the store's brand of Specially Selected jalapeño cheddar sourdough has been garnering a great deal of praise from shoppers.

The small batch bread is advertised as being made with real cheddar cheese and no artificial flavors or colors. Though there may be some variation in price depending on your specific location, it costs around less than five dollars for a 20-ounce sliced loaf. Similar to Aldi's Simply Nature organic rustic Italian boule, the jalapeño sourdough bread also makes a crusty grilled cheese. With rich, creamy dairy and a kick of spice from the peppers, it's no wonder the specialty sourdough is a beloved bread with a perfect balance of contrasting tastes.

Reddit is filled with comments favoring the Aldi sourdough bread, calling it their "latest obsession." Another replies, "I am also currently obsessed with this bread, but I've just been toasting it and putting jalapeño cream cheese on it." One Aldi shopper says, "Just bought this for the first time on Monday. This is delicious. The best thing from Aldi recently." Cautioning that the bread might not be a permanent product, another user urges, "So, everyone go get the jalapeño cheese sourdough dread."