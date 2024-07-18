Sourdough Gone Stale? Turn It Into French Toast

Sourdough bread is great to have around — whether it's for a simple breakfast of buttered toast or for sandwiches, it's inarguably a delicious bread choice. Sourdough is so tasty that if you somehow don't finish a whole loaf before it goes stale, it's incredibly disappointing — especially if you put in the work to make fresh-baked sourdough bread from scratch. Luckily, there's a way to save that stale sourdough bread: Turn it into French toast.

Bread that is a bit stale actually works quite well for French toast because the harder texture soaks up the custard better than softer bread. Plus, sourdough, specifically, is a great choice for French toast because the tanginess that it's known for brings a depth of flavor to the dish and balances out the sweetness of the custard. After all, the custard brings in a dessert element, thanks to the use of vanilla extract, cinnamon, and sometimes even pure white sugar.

If you need a recipe for the custard part of your sourdough French toast, you can look to Tasting Table's recipe for either milk bread French toast for a super sweet (white sugar included) version or our French toast waffles for a milder (but still sweet) version. Either way, the result will be a delicious breakfast with just the right amount of tang.