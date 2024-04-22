Make The Ultimate Hot Fudge With Only 2 Ingredients

While homemade hot fudge sauce is not the most complex recipe out there to begin with, there's actually a way to make it even simpler — and it only requires two ingredients. All you need is a 14-ounce can of sweetened condensed milk and 1½ cups of chocolate chips.

Despite only including two ingredients, the flavor is just as rich and delicious as a more complicated hot fudge recipe. You get all of the sweetness you need from the sweetened condensed milk, which also provides the thick, fudgy texture, while the chocolate chips provide all of the chocolatey goodness. Plus, its simplicity makes this recipe is very easy to adjust if desired.

Meanwhile, typical hot fudge recipes contain seven or eight ingredients, such as heavy cream and multiple types of sugar — but the sweetened condensed milk takes care of all of that at once. Additionally, more complicated recipes may require you to use the stovetop to combine all of the ingredients into the hot fudge sauce, whereas this one requires just a microwave and a few minutes of your time. Between the ease and the high quality of this recipe, it's truly the ultimate hot fudge.