The Aldi Hidden Gem That Makes For A Crusty Grilled Cheese
Aldi is chock-full of great deals, unique finds, and even a notorious "Aisle of Shame." Whether you're looking for fresh produce, deli meats, or frozen foods, you're sure to find something that will please both your palate and wallet. One of Tasting Table's favorite Aldi hidden gems from 2025 is the Simply Nature Organic Rustic Italian Boule. If you're planning on making a crisp and crusty grilled cheese sandwich, this is the best sliced bread for the job.
While the price may vary based on your specific location, on average, the 24-ounce loaf retails for under five dollars. The minimal list of organic ingredients is certainly a boon to this bread. The boule includes just organic flour and sourdough culture along with sea salt, water, and organic enzymes, this bread brings it back to the basics with a fresh and fulfilling taste and texture. Per Tasting Table's assessment, each slice of this hearty and tangy bread is useful for a wide variety of recipes, but particularly grilled cheese.
Boasting the optimal thickness, it is ideally textured to crisp in a pan and its nuanced flavors will effortlessly complement any of the best cheeses you can buy at Aldi for a sensational grilled cheese sandwich. Numerous positive reviews from Aldi customers across the internet bolster our estimations of this beloved bread.
Why fans favor Aldi's rustic Italian boule
On a Reddit post, a fan touted the bread as "fantastic!" One user even mentioned, "As someone who cannot eat any enriched or fortified foods, I love this bread." Another commenter shared, "I buy this weekly and hope it doesn't disappear someday." Though one contrarian opined, "It's a good bread but I prefer the [Specially Selected] small batch sourdough. The ingredients are very close with this being organic." In an Aldi-related Facebook group, a user said, "I was a little hesitant, but darrrrrn it makes a good grilled cheese sandwich. If you haven't tried this, you should."
The delightful sourdough flavor, sturdy slices, and few basic, organic ingredients all make up one fantastic loaf of bread. Inspired by reviews from satisfied customers, you can use slices of Simply Nature Organic Rustic Italian Boule to try making your own version of a copycat Starbucks grilled cheese recipe, and more. Get creative with unique combinations of cheese and other fillings found among Aldi's many hidden gems.
In addition to its versatility as a vessel for grilled cheese, consider the many other ways you can use this rustic Italian boule. It's the perfect base for a hearty spread of avocado on a breakfast toast that's topped with a fried egg, a drizzle of quality olive oil, and a sprinkle of crushed red pepper flakes. Alternatively, try this Aldi offering for your next batch of French toast or even a decadent fried peanut butter and jelly sandwich. The possibilities are truly endless.