The Aldi Hidden Gem That Makes For A Crusty Grilled Cheese

Aldi is chock-full of great deals, unique finds, and even a notorious "Aisle of Shame." Whether you're looking for fresh produce, deli meats, or frozen foods, you're sure to find something that will please both your palate and wallet. One of Tasting Table's favorite Aldi hidden gems from 2025 is the Simply Nature Organic Rustic Italian Boule. If you're planning on making a crisp and crusty grilled cheese sandwich, this is the best sliced bread for the job.

While the price may vary based on your specific location, on average, the 24-ounce loaf retails for under five dollars. The minimal list of organic ingredients is certainly a boon to this bread. The boule includes just organic flour and sourdough culture along with sea salt, water, and organic enzymes, this bread brings it back to the basics with a fresh and fulfilling taste and texture. Per Tasting Table's assessment, each slice of this hearty and tangy bread is useful for a wide variety of recipes, but particularly grilled cheese.

Boasting the optimal thickness, it is ideally textured to crisp in a pan and its nuanced flavors will effortlessly complement any of the best cheeses you can buy at Aldi for a sensational grilled cheese sandwich. Numerous positive reviews from Aldi customers across the internet bolster our estimations of this beloved bread.