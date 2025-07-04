You Can Finally Make Starbucks' Grilled Cheese At Home

The sandwiches on the Starbucks lunch menu include a crispy grilled cheese on sourdough, a popular choice for a quick lunch out. This sandwich takes grilled cheese to a new level by using more flavorful and substantial sourdough bread, three different cheeses, and flavored compound butter. Sure, it's convenient to dash into one of Starbucks' numerous locations for a meal, but with the right ingredients and minimal effort, you can have the same crispy, melty, and rich sandwich ready to enjoy at home in minutes.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a copycat Starbucks' grilled cheese sandwich you can make for a fraction of the cost of the store-bought version. Your kitchen will smell wonderful while you cook this buttery, fragrant, and cheesy treat, and you can't beat the freshness and crispiness of a sandwich you move directly from skillet to plate.

Just like the original, this version uses sourdough bread, mozzarella, white cheddar cheese, and garlic Parmesan compound butter, which calls for garlic powder and grated Parmesan to be mixed into softened butter for an even richer spread. The flavored butter allows the bread to toast in the pan to extra crispy perfection, and the mix of garlic and different kinds of cheeses provides a complex flavor that plain grilled cheese just doesn't reach.