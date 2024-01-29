We Ranked All The Starbucks Lunch Sandwiches And There Was A Clear Winner

Starbucks has been fueling our caffeine addiction for decades, and while food might be the last thing on your mind when you're headed out for a coffee, this popular stop is also serving lunch options that are perfect for those on-the-go days when you just can't seem to find the time. Starbucks only started serving food in 2003, and at the time the menu was limited to breakfast foods. The tiny but mighty lunch menu came to be shortly thereafter and consisted of various sandwiches that have come and gone throughout the years.

Today, you can find four different sandwiches on the menu. We've taken it upon ourselves to rank the Starbucks lunch menu, far less of a feat than ranking every single Starbucks drink out there, but hopefully just as informative. If you've been curious about whether Starbucks' lunch sandwiches are actually any good, follow along as we visit our local Starbucks to determine the worst and best options on the menu.