Turkey Panini With Chipotle Cranberry Spread Recipe

Nothing beats a leftover turkey sandwich, and this sweet and smoky version with chipotle and cranberry is no exception! Subtle heat from the chipotle and tanginess from the cranberry liven up all the savory goodness of your leftover roasted turkey, while plenty of Gouda cheese makes this panini melty and gooey. "Gouda has a ton of flavor while staying relatively subtle," per recipe developer Leah Maroney. "It accentuates the other flavors without overwhelming them — not to mention the excellent cheese pull."

Substitution options abound in this adaptable recipe. We love using carved turkey breast here, but you can certainly use sliced deli turkey meat instead. Arugula is Maroney's green of choice, but spinach or a blend of greens would also be delicious — just avoid more delicate lettuces, as their water content doesn't hold up well in the panini grilling process. From there, enjoy this gorgeous sandwich with a hearty dill pickle and some crunchy kettle chips. Make sure to serve extra cranberry spread on the side...you're going to want to dip!