Turkey Panini With Chipotle Cranberry Spread Recipe
Nothing beats a leftover turkey sandwich, and this sweet and smoky version with chipotle and cranberry is no exception! Subtle heat from the chipotle and tanginess from the cranberry liven up all the savory goodness of your leftover roasted turkey, while plenty of Gouda cheese makes this panini melty and gooey. "Gouda has a ton of flavor while staying relatively subtle," per recipe developer Leah Maroney. "It accentuates the other flavors without overwhelming them — not to mention the excellent cheese pull."
Substitution options abound in this adaptable recipe. We love using carved turkey breast here, but you can certainly use sliced deli turkey meat instead. Arugula is Maroney's green of choice, but spinach or a blend of greens would also be delicious — just avoid more delicate lettuces, as their water content doesn't hold up well in the panini grilling process. From there, enjoy this gorgeous sandwich with a hearty dill pickle and some crunchy kettle chips. Make sure to serve extra cranberry spread on the side...you're going to want to dip!
Gather your ingredients for this turkey panini with chipotle cranberry spread
This gooey turkey panini starts with a luscious spread consisting of cranberry sauce, a chipotle in adobo sauce, and mayonnaise. The spread is layered with carved turkey breast, Gouda cheese (smoked or regular!), and arugula on sturdy sourdough bread before it's coated with butter and griddled.
As for cooking equipment, Maroney advises using a panini press or a griddle pan with something heavy to weigh the sandwich down. And if you need ideas for accompaniments, you can't go wrong with classic sandwich sides like pickles and chips.
Step 1: Make the chipotle cranberry spread
Combine chipotle pepper, mayonnaise, and cranberry sauce in a small bowl. Set aside.
Step 2: Butter the bread
Spread butter evenly on 1 side of each slice of bread.
Step 3: Add the spread and cheese
Take 2 slices of bread and flip them over so the non-buttered side is exposed. Spread some of the chipotle cranberry spread on 1 slice and add 2 slices Gouda cheese on the other.
Step 4: Add the turkey and arugula
Add a few slices of turkey and a small pile of arugula over the chipotle cranberry spread, then close the sandwich. Repeat with the remaining bread and ingredients.
Step 5: Heat the griddle
Preheat a griddle pan to medium heat.
Step 6: Weigh down the sandwich
Place the sandwiches on the hot griddle and weigh down with a heavy lid or grill press.
Step 7: Cook until golden brown
Cook over medium-low heat for 3 minutes or until golden brown, then flip and cook on the other side for another 3 minutes or until golden brown.
Step 8: Cut and serve
Cut sandwiches in half and serve with more chipotle cranberry sauce, if desired.
Can I make these turkey panini with chipotle cranberry spread ahead of time?
These turkey panini with chipotle cranberry spread hold up well when assembled ahead of time, mostly because the hearty sourdough holds up well to the thick cranberry spread. Once your sandwiches are prepared, but not cooked, cover them with plastic wrap and store them in the refrigerator overnight so they do not dry out. The panini can also be stored in an airtight container. Maroney doesn't recommend making these more than 24 hours in advance, though, because the bread will eventually soak up too much moisture.
When you're ready to eat, just heat up your panini press to a lower setting and add a couple extra minutes to the grill time to account for the fridge-cold ingredients. This will prevent burning while ensuring that the turkey reheats properly and the cheese melts correctly.
Do I need a panini press to make these turkey panini with chipotle cranberry spread?
This turkey and cranberry panini certainly does not need to be cooked on a panini press. A panini press will give you excellent results since it will heat both sides of the sandwich evenly at the same time, without the hassle of flipping. But if you don't want another appliance taking up room in your kitchen, just use a heavy griddle or a cast iron pan. We like to use a grill press to press the sandwich down and give it that coveted grilled cheese look and a faster cook time. This isn't necessary, but it is helpful.
Cooking for a big group? Make things easier on yourself by whipping out a large griddle that cooks multiple sandwiches at once. Otherwise, have your guests assemble the sandwiches themselves and then cook them up in batches.
- 1 chipotle in adobo sauce, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- ¼ cup cranberry sauce
- 2 tablespoons butter, softened
- 6 slices sourdough bread
- 8 ounces carved turkey breast
- 8 slices Gouda cheese
- 1 cup arugula
- Combine chipotle pepper, mayonnaise, and cranberry sauce in a small bowl. Set aside.
- Spread butter evenly on 1 side of each slice of bread.
- Take 2 slices of bread and flip them over so the non-buttered side is exposed. Spread some of the chipotle cranberry spread on 1 slice and add 2 slices Gouda cheese on the other.
- Add a few slices of turkey and a small pile of arugula over the chipotle cranberry spread, then close the sandwich. Repeat with the remaining bread and ingredients.
- Preheat a griddle pan to medium heat.
- Place the sandwiches on the hot griddle and weigh down with a heavy lid or grill press.
- Cook over medium-low heat for 3 minutes or until golden brown.
- Flip and cook on the other side for another 3 minutes or until golden brown.
- Cut sandwiches in half and serve with more cranberry mayonnaise, if desired.
|Calories per Serving
|283
|Total Fat
|10.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.7 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|34.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|33.6 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.5 g
|Total Sugars
|4.9 g
|Sodium
|574.6 mg
|Protein
|14.2 g