Copycat Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bar Recipe

If you're a fan of Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bars, you can officially start putting that money toward extra lattes. These copycat bars are nearly identical to the original, with a buttery, cranberry-studded blondie base, and plush, tangy cream cheese topping that perfectly balances the sweetness of the bars. White chocolate chips add extra richness to the interior, as well as a festive finish as a decadent drizzle over the finished bars.

No preservatives, no ingredients you can't pronounce — 16 of these seasonal bars can be made with less than an hour of prep time, using mainly pantry staples. Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse says, "Freshly frosted, there's just nothing better, and they also store beautifully in the fridge or freezer so you'll have them ready and on hand for whenever you get a craving. Grab a 9x13-inch pan, and two quick mixes is pretty much all it takes to bring these layered bars together." The hardest part? We'd bet that it's waiting for the bars to cool completely before frosting. But with bliss in the name, you know these copycat bars are guaranteed to ultimately bring happiness to everyone who tries one.