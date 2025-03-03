If you've ever found yourself ordering a couple of those delicious, accidentally gluten-free but highly overpriced egg bites at Starbucks, then our copycat Starbucks bacon and Gruyère egg bites recipe is going to save your bacon in more ways than one. It's cheaper and easier to make than you might imagine, but the flavor? 100% Starbucks goodness.

Our silky, protein-packed egg bites combine crispy bacon with creamy cottage cheese and two types of melted cheese. Beyond the exquisite, savory flavor and creamy, cheesy texture, we also nailed the perfect at-home cooking method to give your egg bites that perfectly smooth texture while maintaining a delicate, custard-like center. According to Ksenia Prints of Thermocookery, the secret to these luxurious egg bites lies in processing the cottage cheese until completely smooth, straining the mixture for ultimate creaminess, and steaming it in a double bath set-up.

Perfect for meal prep, these versatile bites can be refrigerated for quick breakfasts or protein-rich snacks throughout the week. Each bite provides the satisfying combination of savory bacon, rich cheese, and velvety eggs in a convenient, portable form.