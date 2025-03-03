Copycat Starbucks Bacon And Gruyère Egg Bites
If you've ever found yourself ordering a couple of those delicious, accidentally gluten-free but highly overpriced egg bites at Starbucks, then our copycat Starbucks bacon and Gruyère egg bites recipe is going to save your bacon in more ways than one. It's cheaper and easier to make than you might imagine, but the flavor? 100% Starbucks goodness.
Our silky, protein-packed egg bites combine crispy bacon with creamy cottage cheese and two types of melted cheese. Beyond the exquisite, savory flavor and creamy, cheesy texture, we also nailed the perfect at-home cooking method to give your egg bites that perfectly smooth texture while maintaining a delicate, custard-like center. According to Ksenia Prints of Thermocookery, the secret to these luxurious egg bites lies in processing the cottage cheese until completely smooth, straining the mixture for ultimate creaminess, and steaming it in a double bath set-up.
Perfect for meal prep, these versatile bites can be refrigerated for quick breakfasts or protein-rich snacks throughout the week. Each bite provides the satisfying combination of savory bacon, rich cheese, and velvety eggs in a convenient, portable form.
Gather the ingredients for copycat Starbucks bacon and Gruyère egg bites
To make the homemade version of the fan-favorite Starbucks egg bites recipe, assemble all the necessary components on your counter. You'll need full-fat bacon for savory depth, cottage cheese for creaminess, fresh eggs as the foundation, and heavy cream to ensure richness. Don't forget kosher salt and white pepper for seasoning that won't disrupt the smooth appearance. The star cheeses — nutty Gruyère and mild Monterey Jack — provide melty texture and complex flavor. Have cooking spray ready to prevent sticking in your muffin tin. And you're well on your way to meal-prepping your weekly breakfast!
Copycat Starbucks Bacon And Gruyère Egg Bites
These silky smooth and cheesy bacon and Gruyère egg bites might be even better than Starbucks' version and they're perfect as meal-prep for the week ahead.
Ingredients
- 6 slices bacon, diced
- ½ cup cottage cheese
- 6 large eggs
- ½ cup heavy cream
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon white pepper
- 2 cups Gruyère cheese, grated
- 2 cups Monterey Jack cheese, grated
- Cooking spray
Directions
- Preheat a large skillet to medium heat.
- Add the diced bacon to a skillet and cook it over medium heat until crisp, 8-10 minutes.
- Drain the bacon on paper towels, reserving 1 tablespoon of fat.
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Place a rack in the center position of the oven.
- In a blender, process the cottage cheese until completely smooth, about 1 minute.
- Add the eggs, cream, reserved bacon fat, salt, and pepper to blender, and blend until smooth and well combined
- Pour mixture through a fine-mesh strainer into a bowl
- Fold in ⅔ of bacon and ⅔ of each cheese.
- Spray a silicone muffin tin with cooking spray.
- Fill the cups ¾ full with mixture.
- Top with the remaining bacon and cheese blend, transfer the muffin tin to the oven, and bake for 5 minutes.
- Remove the muffin tin from the oven, and place it in a larger baking dish. Fill the dish with hot water halfway up the sides of the muffin tin.
- Return to the oven, and bake for an additional 20 minutes until set but still slightly jiggly.
- Cool completely before running a knife around the edge of each egg bite, and removing it from the muffin pan.
- Serve immediately.
What are some tips for making perfect egg bites?
Creating restaurant-quality egg bites is easier than you think, but it does require attention to several key techniques. You have to strain the mixture before pouring it into the muffin pan, as it removes any cottage cheese lumps and creates that signature silky texture by eliminating potential air bubbles. This step might seem fussy, but it prevents the grainy or rubbery texture that can plague home versions.
The two-pan water bath method (using a muffin tin inside a larger baking dish) is equally crucial, as it provides gentle, consistent heat that prevents the eggs from overcooking around the edges before the centers set or getting burnt, brown and gummy sides. For optimal results, ensure your water comes halfway up the sides of the muffin cups and add hot water to establish the bath temperature quickly.
Another tip is to let the egg bites cool slightly before attempting to remove them, as they'll continue setting during this time and release more easily. Finally, don't overfill your muffin cups; leaving space allows the eggs to rise slightly without overflowing. For truly master-level results, try using a silicone muffin pan, which provides easier release and more even cooking than metal alternatives.
What can I serve with these egg bites, and can they be prepped ahead?
You can pair these egg bites with some traditional make-ahead cold brew, but if you want a truly copycat Starbucks feast, try some of our fave recipes. The soothing copycat Starbucks medicine ball tea offers comfort with its honey-citrus mint flavors, while the copycat baked apple croissant brings home all the flaky, sweet indulgence. For a holiday touch, make a batch of copycat cranberry bliss bars for that signature white chocolate and cranberry combination, or try the amazing cranberry bliss cheesecake bars for a tangy creamy variation. Coffee enthusiasts will appreciate the DIY pumpkin cream cold brew, or the iced non-dairy caramel macchiato for a refreshing caffeine fix.
As for prep, these egg bites excel as make-ahead meals — simply refrigerate them for up to 5 days in an airtight container. Reheat in the microwave for 30 seconds or until they are just warmed through (overheating will toughen them). You can also freeze the bites for up to 2 months; thaw them overnight in the refrigerator before reheating them for the best texture.