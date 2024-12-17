Starbucks-Inspired Cranberry Bliss Cheesecake Bars Recipe

It's about the right time of year for Starbucks to release its annual holiday menu, and fan-favorite Cranberry Bliss Bars are expected to be featured once again. If you're a fan of these Starbucks seasonal treats, you're going to love this recipe, which allows you to make them in the comfort of your own home. These cranberry bliss cheesecake bars from recipe developer Jessica Morone bring together all the flavors that you crave in the famous Cranberry Bliss Bar. With their chewy blondie base layer, tangy cheesecake frosting, tart cranberries, and warm spices, these are the perfect treats for the holiday season. And the best part is you can make these at home in no time without having to run to the coffee shop to buy them.

Advertisement

If you haven't tried these before, Morone tells us, "Each bite is a delightful mix of creamy and tangy, with the festive flavors of cranberries, white chocolate, and a touch of ginger that will totally get you into the holiday spirit." If you've been looking for a way to make a seasonal favorite with a little extra flair, these cheesecake bars are just the thing to bring a taste of holiday cheer to any day of the week.