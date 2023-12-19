Is There A Shortage At Starbucks For Cranberry Bliss Bars?
If you've visited Starbucks recently hoping to get a Cranberry Bliss Bar ahead of the upcoming holidays, you may have been surprised to see an empty space for them in the pastry case. There have been multiple reports on Reddit of different locations being out of the popular holiday confection, and when I checked my own local stores in Chicago, the three closest locations were all out of stock.
The Cranberry Bliss Bar is a sweet holiday treat that's become an annual seasonal offering at Starbucks. The crumbly, blondie-inspired bar is filled with dried cranberry pieces, topped with cream cheese icing, and balanced with even more delectable tart cranberries. The bar also contains zesty hints of orange flavor. It's easy to see why this is a beloved holiday favorite.
If you've found that your local Starbucks has been out of the seasonal treat, just know that you're probably not alone. Unfortunately, the Cranberry Bliss Bar is a seasonal item that is only available while supplies last — and when stock runs out, that's it until the next year. We spoke with Starbucks, and the company confirmed that the limited-time treat has been available since November 2, 2023, and the set supply is simply running out.
What can you substitute a Cranberry Bliss Bar with?
If you are in desperate need of a Cranberry Bliss Bar fix, you can try your hand at making them at home. Tasting Table recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse's copycat Starbucks Cranberry Bliss Bar recipe is a close imitation of the original product. The best part is you get more bang for your buck making them at home, and you won't have to worry about your local Starbucks store ever being out of them again. Plus, these copycats are great to serve at any upcoming holiday party.
You can even change up the recipe to include more flavors that you enjoy. Rosenhouse suggests adding nuts like pecans or almonds to give the bars a crunch factor. You could also play around with including different spices in your batter, or swapping out the orange zest for lemon if you want a brighter citrus note. These bars can be stored in an airtight container for up to five days, or in the freezer for up to three months, meaning you could have a Cranberry Bliss Bar whenever your heart desires.