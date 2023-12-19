Is There A Shortage At Starbucks For Cranberry Bliss Bars?

If you've visited Starbucks recently hoping to get a Cranberry Bliss Bar ahead of the upcoming holidays, you may have been surprised to see an empty space for them in the pastry case. There have been multiple reports on Reddit of different locations being out of the popular holiday confection, and when I checked my own local stores in Chicago, the three closest locations were all out of stock.

The Cranberry Bliss Bar is a sweet holiday treat that's become an annual seasonal offering at Starbucks. The crumbly, blondie-inspired bar is filled with dried cranberry pieces, topped with cream cheese icing, and balanced with even more delectable tart cranberries. The bar also contains zesty hints of orange flavor. It's easy to see why this is a beloved holiday favorite.

If you've found that your local Starbucks has been out of the seasonal treat, just know that you're probably not alone. Unfortunately, the Cranberry Bliss Bar is a seasonal item that is only available while supplies last — and when stock runs out, that's it until the next year. We spoke with Starbucks, and the company confirmed that the limited-time treat has been available since November 2, 2023, and the set supply is simply running out.