8 Facts You Didn't Know About Starbucks' Holiday Menu
Can you hear it? The sounds of jingle bells, festive melodies, and pure merriment in the distance? The holiday season is nearly upon us and at the world's largest coffee chain, all the hustle and bustle has already begun. The Starbucks 2024 holiday menu was leaked online in early October, creating a buzz of excitement, chitter-chatter, and an early influx of pre-season jitters. This year's lineup promises the return of fan favorites, fresh flavors, and also a snowstorm of new cold foam options. It's all set to hit stores on November 7. While we await the official arrival of seasonal sips and treats, we're delving back into the archives of holidays past to see what else could be in store.
When it comes to wintertime at Starbucks, there's certainly more than what meets the eye. There are more tastes to try than what appears on the glossy menu board and more work that goes on behind the scenes than you would think. We're providing an insider look at details such as the development of the menu, the holiday transformation process, and even the making of the red cups. Let's take a look at what you can expect under the tree at Starbucks this year and during every holiday season.
There are secret drink options not explicitly listed
The sparkly new beverages you see plastered on Starbucks' menu are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to its festive drink options. With each annual holiday season, tastes like peppermint and chestnut come conspicuously stampeding back into the coffee shop. Last year in 2023, we were also introduced to cozy gingerbread married with chai, and in 2024, we're already preparing our taste buds for a flurry of salted pecan crunch.
However, the holiday cheer doesn't stop there. There are so many more secret Starbucks insider drinks to try each year — you just have to know how to order them. Most of these hidden recipes come from the creative minds of Starbucks customers themselves as they mix and match various syrups and ingredients to dream up something never seen before at the chain. Of course, not all these coffee concoctions are winners. But, according to a Tasting Table taste test, a few cups that warrant a try include the Toasted Chestnut Praline Cold Brew and the Grinch Frappuccino which combines matcha with sugar cookie syrup, peppermint syrup, and a decorative drizzle of mocha — sounds tasty enough to make anyone's heart grow three sizes, doesn't it?
If you want to get in on the secret action, keep your eyes peeled for new fusions that may sprout on social media or around the Starbucks verse. When ordering, also make sure to have the exact ingredient list on hand since your barista may not always be familiar with these off-menu options.
Festive retail items arrive as well
Starbucks also allows you to take the tastes of the season home with you thanks to a curated assortment of retail items. These products begin to populate shelves around October and the two that inevitably steal the show each year are the Holiday Blend and the Christmas Blend — the latter of which has been brightening up the colder winter months since 1984. Made from aged Sumatra coffee blended with dark-roasted beans, this Christmas mixture showcases a rich flavor with notes of spiced chocolate and spruce tips. Meanwhile, the holiday amalgamation is a medium roast boasting tastes of sweet maple and herbs. Bags of both can typically be found at the coffee shop, and the holiday blend is often sold at grocery stores as well in multiple forms including ground, in K-Cups, and in Nespresso for Vertuo capsules.
Other limited-edition coffee flavors have also been known to accompany these seasonal blends. Past tastes have consisted of the coveted peppermint mocha — available in ground, K-Cup, iced espresso, and ready-to-drink frappuccino forms — and a cinnamon-spiced gingerbread. Plus, we can't forget about the peppermint mocha creamer and other Starbucks dairy creamers like the Cinnamon Dolce Latte and Caramel Macchiato which receive a red packaging facelift during the holidays.
There are regional variations and cultural influences on the menu
Throughout most of the U.S. and Canada, Starbucks lovers can expect to find a similar lineup of holiday drinks from one store to the next. Of course, there are exceptions to this, for example at airport or grocery store locations where slightly different or smaller menus may be at play. For the most part though, offerings remain the same in these areas. However, farther away in other countries around the world, completely new flavors come to light during this time of year, inspired by cherished regional recipes.
These sips fluctuate from year to year. The 2023's roster gives a great idea of just how deliciously diverse the offerings can be. Last season, Starbucks introduced an Apple Joy Latte in China, paying homage to apple pie which is customarily served in the country during the holidays. In the Asia-Pacific, folks were able to experience a Chestnut Mont Blanc Oatmilk Latte based on a traditional French dessert. And, a Red Velvet Latte made its way across Latin America and the Caribbean.
Festive food options can also vary by country. But, in the U.S. specifically, we can look forward to treats like Sugar Plum Cheese Danishes, Cranberry Bliss Bars, Dark Toffee Bundt, and Turkey Sage Danishes on Starbucks 2024 holiday menu. Not to mention, almost-too-cute-to-eat Penguin Cookies and Snowman Cake Pops.
The iconic red cups weren't always red
Nothing screams the holidays more than Starbucks' legendary bright red cups. These cheerful vessels have stood as a shiny beacon that the season of giving and merriment is upon us each year since 1979. The great irony surrounding these icons of coffee world, though, is that they were in fact not red to begin with.
When Starbucks designer Sandy Nelson first dreamt up the cups — a design that was selected among dozens of other concepts — they donned vibrant shades of magenta, sapphire, emerald, and purple. The following year, an even deeper purple took the stage before the candy-apple red cup we know and love today finally made its debut in 1999, adorned with hand-drawn doodles of ice skates, snowflakes, and other wintertime elements.
The cup's artwork has continued to morph into something new every single year. Some are swathed in ribbon-like strips. A handful take a maximilistic approach with ornate drawings while others keep things very strikingly simple like the plain red cup (although Starbucks says it was an ombre-style design) from 2015. Despite their differences, though, each year the color red has remained, always present in some capacity even when it's not at the foundation. It's this consistency and thoughtful design work that has made the red cup an emblem of holiday cheer.
There is some controversy surrounding the red cups
While the red cups are meant to spread joy as a symbol of the season — and they generally do — there was a time when they were the subject of scrutiny. Do you remember the nearly plain red Starbucks cup that took over the holidays in 2015? Well, that is the specific cup in question. According to Starbucks vice president of Design & Content Jeffrey Fields, the cup was meant to "usher in the holidays with a purity of design that welcomes all of our stories." However, this unembellished design sparked debate, and one social media personality Joshua Feuerstein even went so far as to create an opposition video called "Starbucks' War on Christmas" discussing how the removal of the Christmas-related designs was anti-Jesus. The video proceeded to go viral.
Ever since this grand controversy, it seems there's been chatter each year around the cup's latest design and whether or not there is some hidden meaning attached to it. But, with diversity and inclusion at the forefront of its values, Starbucks asserts that it will keep its focus each year on providing an experience that inspires the spirit of the season and will continue to welcome customers of all religions and backgrounds to its global stores.
Beyond cups, other restaurant features receive an upgrade during this time as well
Sometimes it's hard to see past the coffee chain's captivating seasonal cups and the festive tastes that await inside. But, when the time comes, there are plenty of other hints throughout the store that the holidays are approaching. The Starbucks company not only allows but encourages its individual stores to decorate for various holidays and celebrations in order to create a warm environment and continue to reflect the communities they serve. So, in addition to details like bright red menu boards and signage that match the cups, you will also see other various pieces of decor like lights, garland, ornaments, and even Christmas trees throughout its many locations.
Seasonal gift cards are additionally placed on display with images of stockings, gingerbread houses, snowmen, children on sleighs, and more. The merchandise shelves also receive an upgrade. Red, green, and sparkly to-go mugs and tumblers materialize alongside bags of take-home coffee. This year in 2024, we may even be introduced to new silicone straw toppers from the brand. And lastly, even the employees themselves dress up for the occasion, trading in their standard green apron for a merry red one.
And, it all happens overnight
If it seems like your local Starbucks switches over from fall to the winter holidays in a blink of an eye it's because it does. It's not just a gradual drip of changes. It's said that on one specific night each year, all of North America's 18,000 stores turn on the holiday cheer like a festive light switch all at once. This often happens at the beginning of November. Last year, in 2023, the transformation occurred the night of November 1st into November 2nd.This year, in 2024, it's rumored that the halls of each Starbucks store will be decked out starting on November 7th.
On the big night, when no other creatures are stirring, the elves (aka each store's employees) get to work creating the magic. According to Starbucks, workers recount listening to music as they unpack new merchandise, stock the seasonal coffee blends, and add their own personal touches to the shop's interior. Some teams even throw on holiday pajamas for the occasion to get into the spirit. Employees say these store overhauls are often met with a great deal of excitement, lines of eager customers who can't wait to get their hands on the new items, and only a few grumbles of opposition from those who haven't yet fully embraced the cheer of the new season.
Starbucks runs multiple charitable initiatives during the holidays
The global company does more for local communities during the holidays than just warming us up with hot coffee–though we do appreciate this service. Starbucks additionally runs multiple initiatives every single year and partners with various organizations in order to give back during this time.
It regularly conducts toy drives at its locations in congruence with non-profits such as Starlight Children's Foundation and Toys for Tots. In 2020, following the pandemic, the chain also ran a promotion where it donated 10 $1 meals to Feeding America for every bag of Christmas Blend or Decaf Christmas Blend coffee purchased from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11. Other charitable happenings that have also brought customers into the fold include the Starbucks for Life game which offers prizes for playing as well as donations to local food banks.
The "You Vote, We Give" campaign additionally allows patrons to vote on the charity of their choice between three options, determining how $1 million in contributions from the Starbucks Foundation will be split up between them. In 2021, for example, the company ended up presenting $500,000 to World Central Kitchen, $300,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters, and $200,000 to Direct Relief.