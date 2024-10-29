8 Facts You Didn't Know About Starbucks' Holiday Menu

The sparkly new beverages you see plastered on Starbucks' menu are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to its festive drink options. With each annual holiday season, tastes like peppermint and chestnut come conspicuously stampeding back into the coffee shop. Last year in 2023, we were also introduced to cozy gingerbread married with chai, and in 2024, we're already preparing our taste buds for a flurry of salted pecan crunch.

However, the holiday cheer doesn't stop there. There are so many more secret Starbucks insider drinks to try each year — you just have to know how to order them. Most of these hidden recipes come from the creative minds of Starbucks customers themselves as they mix and match various syrups and ingredients to dream up something never seen before at the chain. Of course, not all these coffee concoctions are winners. But, according to a Tasting Table taste test, a few cups that warrant a try include the Toasted Chestnut Praline Cold Brew and the Grinch Frappuccino which combines matcha with sugar cookie syrup, peppermint syrup, and a decorative drizzle of mocha — sounds tasty enough to make anyone's heart grow three sizes, doesn't it?

If you want to get in on the secret action, keep your eyes peeled for new fusions that may sprout on social media or around the Starbucks verse. When ordering, also make sure to have the exact ingredient list on hand since your barista may not always be familiar with these off-menu options.