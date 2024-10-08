You Can Expect 6 Festive Cold Foams On Starbucks' 2024 Holiday Menu
The holiday season is quickly approaching and Starbucks is gearing up to make it a memorable one. This inside scoop comes from Markie Devo, whose Instagram account is well-known for leaking the latest releases from all your favorite food spots — and there's a lot to look forward to here.
Last year, Starbucks released four new holiday cold foam flavors, which we tried and ranked. Chestnut Praline was our favorite and it's coming back this year along with the other three: Peppermint Chocolate, Sugar Cookie, and Caramel Brûlée. The leaked 2024 holiday menu speculates two new flavors you can look forward to as well: Gingerbread and Salted Pecan.
The signature drinks expected to come in tow are predominantly focused around these flavored cold foams, which means we'll be able to get our hands on drinks like the Caramel Brûlée Latte, the Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, and the new Salted Pecan Cold Brew. Hot drinks are popular at Starbucks in the cold winter months, but most beverages can be made either hot, iced, or blended. The Starbucks holiday menu is speculated to drop nationally on November 7.
The holidays at Starbucks are looking mighty festive
Coffee cold foam isn't the only exciting thing coming to the Starbucks holiday menu, according to Markie Devo. For those of you who prefer something a little more refreshing, you ought to try the new Cran-Merry Orange Refresher. It's a sweet and spicy cranberry orange delight that will keep you hydrated and happy on a blustery winter walk through the park.
The holiday food menu is also full of exciting items. Some of them are brand new and some are returning favorites, like the Sugar Plum Cheese Danish and Cranberry Bliss Bar which were delicious last year. New items include a Dark Toffee Bundt for all you chocolate fans and a Turkey Sage Danish for anyone feeling something more savory than sweet. But the desserts really are too fun to pass up. The Penguin Cookie looks cute enough to eat and the Snowman Cake Pop is a friendly companion.
Of course, you could still order all your favorite drinks from Starbucks' secret holiday menu, but it seems like the front facing menu will be overflowing with fun options too. Whatever you decide to sip or bite, Starbucks is definitely bringing the holiday flair this year.