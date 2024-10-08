You Can Expect 6 Festive Cold Foams On Starbucks' 2024 Holiday Menu

The holiday season is quickly approaching and Starbucks is gearing up to make it a memorable one. This inside scoop comes from Markie Devo, whose Instagram account is well-known for leaking the latest releases from all your favorite food spots — and there's a lot to look forward to here.

Last year, Starbucks released four new holiday cold foam flavors, which we tried and ranked. Chestnut Praline was our favorite and it's coming back this year along with the other three: Peppermint Chocolate, Sugar Cookie, and Caramel Brûlée. The leaked 2024 holiday menu speculates two new flavors you can look forward to as well: Gingerbread and Salted Pecan.

The signature drinks expected to come in tow are predominantly focused around these flavored cold foams, which means we'll be able to get our hands on drinks like the Caramel Brûlée Latte, the Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte, and the new Salted Pecan Cold Brew. Hot drinks are popular at Starbucks in the cold winter months, but most beverages can be made either hot, iced, or blended. The Starbucks holiday menu is speculated to drop nationally on November 7.