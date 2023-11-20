15 Starbucks Secret Menu Holiday Drinks, Ranked

The Grinch Frappuccino, inspired by the iconic Dr. Seuss character from the Christmas tale "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," is a unique secret menu item. Each element of this drink is delicious on its own, and when combined, it might not sound appealing at first. However, we were pleasantly surprised by how delicious this drink turned out to be. Despite the mix of different flavors, it works amazingly well, much like a message from the Grinch story: Things aren't always what they seem, and there's much more beneath the surface.

This drink is a bit complicated to order, and it's challenging to do so over the app, so we recommend ordering it in person. Start by ordering a venti Matcha Frappuccino; the green color aligns perfectly with the Grinch theme. Then, ask your barista to add four pumps of sugar cookie syrup and one pump of peppermint syrup. It might sound like an odd mix, but it really does work.

For an extra visual flair, ask your barista to line the cup with either mocha drizzle or strawberry puree. We chose mocha to enhance the chocolatey taste. On top of the whipped cream, request a bit of matcha powder and a sprinkle of chocolate curls. The drink ends up reminiscent of a minty chocolate chip shake, a flavor we didn't expect, but the peppermint really shines through. The chocolate line in the cup and the chocolate curls on top further accentuate the overall chocolate taste.