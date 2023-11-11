Starbucks' Secret Menu Nutcracker Frappuccino Is Sweeter Than A Sugarplum

There's no greater time to try one of Starbucks' secret menu creations than the holiday season. And, if you're looking to get into the Christmas spirit, try ordering the Nutcracker Frappuccino. Amongst other holiday concoctions like the Candy Cane Cold Brew and the Grinch Frappuccino, this beverage combines fruity, nutty, and chocolatey flavors to create a tasty and aesthetically pleasing Christmas treat.

Per Totally the Bomb, here's how to order it: Ask for a grande Strawberry Crème Frappuccino with extra strawberry purée, then swap out the two pumps of classic syrup for two pumps of toffee nut syrup. Finally, request whipped cream on the top and bottom of the cup, and add chocolate curls and the red holiday sprinkle topping on top.

You won't get any caffeine in this crème-based Frappuccino, but you will get a fun beverage that makes the perfect accompaniment for a day of Christmas shopping or ice skating. And, even if you don't get to sample traditional sugar plums this holiday season, this drink is sweet enough to make up for it.