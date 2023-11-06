The Secret Menu Starbucks Candy Cane Cold Brew You Need This Winter

Winter is one of the best times of the year for Starbucks fans as tons of seasonal classics return to the menu. Just a couple of days ago, Starbucks unveiled its 2023 holiday menu, featuring exciting additions like the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, a bunch of seasonal cold foams, and several new festive cup designs. But why settle for something anyone stopping by the store can order? If you're looking for a unique treat, try this hidden gem that's been blowing up lately: the Candy Cane Cold Brew.

To make this Starbucks' secret menu drink, start with a Venti-sized Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew. But instead of vanilla, request the bartender to switch it out for four pumps of white mocha and two pumps of peppermint. For the cold foam, ask for an extra two pumps of peppermint to be mixed in. Finish it off with a sprinkle of red holiday topping for that perfect touch. Voila! You got yourself a one-of-a-kind Candy Cane Cold Brew.

Keep in mind that this recipe is for a Venti-sized drink. If you prefer a smaller size, simply reduce the number of pumps: three pumps for a Grande and two pumps for a Tall.