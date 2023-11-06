The Secret Menu Starbucks Candy Cane Cold Brew You Need This Winter
Winter is one of the best times of the year for Starbucks fans as tons of seasonal classics return to the menu. Just a couple of days ago, Starbucks unveiled its 2023 holiday menu, featuring exciting additions like the Gingerbread Oatmilk Chai, a bunch of seasonal cold foams, and several new festive cup designs. But why settle for something anyone stopping by the store can order? If you're looking for a unique treat, try this hidden gem that's been blowing up lately: the Candy Cane Cold Brew.
To make this Starbucks' secret menu drink, start with a Venti-sized Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam Cold Brew. But instead of vanilla, request the bartender to switch it out for four pumps of white mocha and two pumps of peppermint. For the cold foam, ask for an extra two pumps of peppermint to be mixed in. Finish it off with a sprinkle of red holiday topping for that perfect touch. Voila! You got yourself a one-of-a-kind Candy Cane Cold Brew.
Keep in mind that this recipe is for a Venti-sized drink. If you prefer a smaller size, simply reduce the number of pumps: three pumps for a Grande and two pumps for a Tall.
Other candy cane-themed recipes you can try
The fun part about ordering a secret menu item is that you can twist and turn the recipes however you want! While the Candy Cane Cold Brew is a treat on its own, there are other ways you can enjoy this winter flavor.
If you're in the mood for a candy cane-inspired drink with a caffeine kick, give the Candy Cane Latte a try. Simply request a Vanilla Latte with three pumps of white mocha and three pumps of peppermint syrup (reduce by one pump for smaller sizes). Don't forget to ask for whipped cream and a drizzle of red raspberry syrup to add that festive touch.
Last but not least, for those who are more of a fan of frosty frappes, you can't go wrong with the Candy Cane Frappuccino. Even though it's a Starbucks secret menu item, it's been on the radar of Starbucks' frequents for quite a while. The base for this recipe is a standard Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino (the Creme Frappuccino doesn't contain coffee, so if you want to get your caffeine fill to the side, opt for a Caffè Vanilla Frappuccino, instead). Then, add two pumps of peppermint syrup for a Venti-sized drink, reducing by half a pump for each smaller size (one and a half pumps for Grande, and one pump for Tall). And that's all you need for a minty, refreshing treat to brave the late year's cold!