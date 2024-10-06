The History Of Starbucks Secret Menus - Is There Actually An Official One?

As consumers, we're often in search of something new, fresh, and exciting. This is especially the case for our favorite fast food chains, as sometimes a standard menu can feel quite limiting. Enter the "secret menu," offering unique combinations of a company's limited ingredients. There's an added exclusivity factor, as secret menus are often spread through word of mouth only. While many places boast secret menus, there's nowhere with a more expansive secret menu than Starbucks. Since the coffee giant opened in 1971, Starbucks has offered customers nearly endless possibilities for drink customizations.

Today, you can order over 383 billion combinations of a latte alone at your local Starbucks, thanks to a mind-boggling number of syrups, foams, and beverage styles. This has inspired creative Starbucks fans to invent their own beverages, establishing the Starbucks Secret Menu that we know and love. In the age of social media, these drinks have gone viral, gaining mainstream attention in the early 2010s. Sometimes, Secret Menu beverages can come from the baristas themselves, as evidenced by the Kinder Bueno Frappuccino, a milky Starbucks drink that tastes like Kinder chocolate.

It's important to note that, despite the myriad of viral social media posts, Starbucks doesn't officially recognize its Secret Menu. And, since the company doesn't formally acknowledge these popular unofficial creations, Starbucks baristas aren't trained to make beverages not found on the official menu. Therefore, if you're ordering a complicated drink off the Secret Menu, such as a Cocoa Puffs Frappuccino, you might have to provide a recipe to ensure you're getting exactly what you're after.