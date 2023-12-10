Starbucks' Secret Menu Cocoa Puffs Frappuccino Is The Nostalgic Drink You Need
The limit for Starbucks' creative secret menu concoctions does not seem to exist, and these recipes are extra special when they can satisfy our nostalgia as well as our tastebuds. You may have already tried the delicious Cinnamon Toast Crunch secret menu drink, but for all the chocolate lovers out there, you'll want to opt for the Cocoa Puffs Frappuccino with your next order. It's packed full of chocolatey flavors yet it starts off with a vanilla base, so you'll feel like you're drinking the milk that's leftover after downing a bowl of the sweet cereal.
Here's how to order it: Start by requesting a grande Vanilla Bean Frappuccino with two pumps of hazelnut syrup and two pumps of mocha sauce. Then ask for chocolate cookie crumbles on top of your whipped cream. The latter will give your drink that signature crunch reminiscent of the cereal itself, while the hazelnut and mocha additions will infuse your beverage with multiple layers of chocolate flavor. And the cherry on top? That vanilla bean base, which will take you back to slurping up sugary leftovers as a kid.
How to customize your Cocoa Puffs Frappuccino
If you'd like to branch out a little, there are a few customizations you can try that will keep the main elements of your Cocoa Puffs Frappuccino intact. If you're going with a different size than a grande, you'll likely want to adjust your syrup and sauce pumps accordingly to fit the proportions of the drink. Try one pump of each for a tall and three of each for a venti, although you can obviously go with whatever your tastebuds prefer. If you'd like some extra vanilla in your drink (aka some extra "milk") beyond the three scoops of vanilla bean powder in a standard grande Frappuccino, you can also request vanilla or sugar free vanilla syrup.
In order to amp up the cocoa element even more, you've got some options. You can try adding chocolate malt powder, which has cocoa powder in it, but you can also request your cup to be lined with mocha sauce. Otherwise, request a mocha drizzle on top of your whipped cream or a chocolate curl topping. And just like with almost any Starbucks dairy-based drink, feel free to sub in the milk you prefer, whether it's almond, oat, nonfat, or something else. With all the other tasty elements in this secret menu creation, you'll end up with a nostalgic, cereal-inspired drink either way.