Starbucks' Secret Menu Cocoa Puffs Frappuccino Is The Nostalgic Drink You Need

If you'd like to branch out a little, there are a few customizations you can try that will keep the main elements of your Cocoa Puffs Frappuccino intact. If you're going with a different size than a grande, you'll likely want to adjust your syrup and sauce pumps accordingly to fit the proportions of the drink. Try one pump of each for a tall and three of each for a venti, although you can obviously go with whatever your tastebuds prefer. If you'd like some extra vanilla in your drink (aka some extra "milk") beyond the three scoops of vanilla bean powder in a standard grande Frappuccino, you can also request vanilla or sugar free vanilla syrup.

In order to amp up the cocoa element even more, you've got some options. You can try adding chocolate malt powder, which has cocoa powder in it, but you can also request your cup to be lined with mocha sauce. Otherwise, request a mocha drizzle on top of your whipped cream or a chocolate curl topping. And just like with almost any Starbucks dairy-based drink, feel free to sub in the milk you prefer, whether it's almond, oat, nonfat, or something else. With all the other tasty elements in this secret menu creation, you'll end up with a nostalgic, cereal-inspired drink either way.