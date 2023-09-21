The Cereal-Inspired Starbucks Secret Menu Drink With Nostalgia In Every Sip
If you were born in or after the 1980s, there's a good chance Cinnamon Toast Crunch was a staple in your childhood. Since its debut, the cereal has expanded past its iconic signature box to include flavors like Chocolate Toast Crunch, Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch, and Apple Pie Toast Crunch — and now, thanks to Starbucks' secret menu, you can order your favorite nostalgic cereal in liquid form as well. All you need to do is concoct those cinnamon, sugar, and sweet milk flavors in a custom order.
Simply ask for a venti White Chocolate Mocha, hot or iced, with two pumps of white chocolate mocha sauce, three pumps of cinnamon dolce syrup, and whipped cream on top. Then request cinnamon powder and sugar in the raw on the whipped cream. The white chocolate mocha sauce will amp up the richness and sweetness of the drink (making it taste like that delicious Cinnamon Toast Crunch-laced milk in the bottom of your bowl), and the sugar in the raw will give you a cinnamon sugar topping with a little more crunch than regular sugar would.
How to customize your Cinnamon Toast Crunch drink
You can order almost every part of this secret menu drink on the Starbucks app or website except for sugar in the raw on top since the devices don't let you specify to put it on top of the whipped cream. So to get the complete order, make sure to head in stores or order at the drive-thru. It's also important to note that a standard Starbucks venti Iced White Chocolate Mocha comes with six pumps of white chocolate mocha sauce — so to achieve the Cinnamon Toast Crunch drink, you'll want to remove four of them (and add the cinnamon dolce syrup). While the beverage comes with 2% milk, feel free to swap that out for any of the chain's other milk options, which include nonfat, coconut, oat, and soy.
If you forgo the whipped cream, you can replace it with cinnamon sweet cream cold foam and request more cinnamon powder. Instead of sugar in the raw (or in addition to it), ask for cinnamon dolce sprinkles. And if you're in the mood for a frozen beverage, start with a White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino and add in the sauce, syrup, whipped cream, and toppings. Even if you don't eat the cereal anymore, these Starbucks drinks let you enjoy its flavors (and feelings of nostalgia) in every sip.