The Cereal-Inspired Starbucks Secret Menu Drink With Nostalgia In Every Sip

You can order almost every part of this secret menu drink on the Starbucks app or website except for sugar in the raw on top since the devices don't let you specify to put it on top of the whipped cream. So to get the complete order, make sure to head in stores or order at the drive-thru. It's also important to note that a standard Starbucks venti Iced White Chocolate Mocha comes with six pumps of white chocolate mocha sauce — so to achieve the Cinnamon Toast Crunch drink, you'll want to remove four of them (and add the cinnamon dolce syrup). While the beverage comes with 2% milk, feel free to swap that out for any of the chain's other milk options, which include nonfat, coconut, oat, and soy.

If you forgo the whipped cream, you can replace it with cinnamon sweet cream cold foam and request more cinnamon powder. Instead of sugar in the raw (or in addition to it), ask for cinnamon dolce sprinkles. And if you're in the mood for a frozen beverage, start with a White Chocolate Mocha Frappuccino and add in the sauce, syrup, whipped cream, and toppings. Even if you don't eat the cereal anymore, these Starbucks drinks let you enjoy its flavors (and feelings of nostalgia) in every sip.