The Milky Starbucks Drink That Tastes Like A Kinder Chocolate

We've all been there — stuck in the monotony of a morning commute and clinging onto our go-to Starbucks order like it's a lifeline. Sure, it might get the job done, but let's be honest — there's only so much excitement that can come from your everyday caffeine fix. Enter the Starbucks secret menu, offering thirsty customers a world of creative options beyond the limitations of the standard menu.

According to Starbucks, there are over 170,000 possible ways to customize beverages at its locations nationwide, meaning the only limit to the secret menu is your imagination. There's a plethora of secret menu drinks you won't want to miss at Starbucks, from the refreshing iced coconut peach matcha lemonade to the nostalgic Cinnamon Toast Crunch Frappuccino. These drinks tend to go viral, and now several clever baristas have taken to social media to post their latest creations. Baristas at the Findlay Creek Starbucks in Ottawa, Canada recently shared their Kinder Bueno drink based on Ferrero's chocolate bar of the same name on TikTok.

But why does a Kinder Bueno drink work so well as a Starbucks drink? Well for one, with its creamy, hazelnut filling encased in a crispy wafer and smooth dark chocolate, the Kinder Bueno is the perfect sweet treat for chocolate lovers everywhere. With a satisfying crunch and melt-in-your-mouth chocolate, its comforting flavors translate nicely into a Starbucks beverage thanks to the company's white mocha and hazelnut syrups. It's the perfect secret menu drink for your next morning commute.