The Starbucks Secret Menu Lemonade For When You Can't Let Go Of Summer
If you're a regular at Starbucks, then you're probably always on the lookout for new drinks to try. And, while nice and refreshing drinks are usually associated with the summer months, there's really no reason you can't enjoy them year-round. If you agree with this, then we have the perfect drink for you: the Iced Coconut Peach Matcha Lemonade.
To order one, begin by asking for an Iced Matcha Lemonade, substituting peach juice for the lemonade, then ask for a splash of coconut milk. The result is a cool, delicious drink that tastes like summer no matter what season it is. It's also adaptable — for example, instead of replacing the lemonade altogether, you could ask for a half lemonade and half peach juice blend, which will keep the basic flavor combination while adding a bit more sweet tartness from the lemonade (plus, the name will be a bit more accurate).
Additionally, if you're not a coconut fan, you can easily sub this out with your preferred milk, including oat or almond, which will taste just as good.
Other refreshing Starbucks options you may not know about
You're probably already familiar with the Iced Peach Green Tea Lemonade and the various Refreshers, but there are plenty of other light, refreshing, and summery items at Starbucks that you need to know about.
When we ranked the best Starbucks secret menu teas, we found some real winners. To order an alcohol-free Starbucks Sangria, ask for an Iced Passion Tea with both apple and peach juice, specifying that no water is added. Then, request a medley of all the dried fruit inclusions. For the Sweet Symphony, order an Iced Passion Tea Lemonade and ask the barista to blend both strawberry açaí and peach juice with the sweet cream cold foam and add it to the top.
There are also plenty of unique options for secret menu Starbucks Refreshers. The Gummy Bear Refresher (pictured) is a modified Strawberry Açaí Refresher with peach juice in place of water, two pumps of raspberry syrup, and no strawberry inclusions. Request light ice if you plan to add your own gummy bears. The Fuzzy Peach Refresher, meanwhile, is a Mango Dragonfruit Refresher with no fruit inclusions, two pumps of vanilla syrup, peach juice, and light coconut milk.
Finally, if you're in the mood for an upgraded lemonade, you can get a Very Berry Lemonade by ordering a venti Lemonade, then asking the barista to mix in two pumps of raspberry syrup and add strawberry purée to the bottom of the cup.