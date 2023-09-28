The Starbucks Secret Menu Lemonade For When You Can't Let Go Of Summer

If you're a regular at Starbucks, then you're probably always on the lookout for new drinks to try. And, while nice and refreshing drinks are usually associated with the summer months, there's really no reason you can't enjoy them year-round. If you agree with this, then we have the perfect drink for you: the Iced Coconut Peach Matcha Lemonade.

To order one, begin by asking for an Iced Matcha Lemonade, substituting peach juice for the lemonade, then ask for a splash of coconut milk. The result is a cool, delicious drink that tastes like summer no matter what season it is. It's also adaptable — for example, instead of replacing the lemonade altogether, you could ask for a half lemonade and half peach juice blend, which will keep the basic flavor combination while adding a bit more sweet tartness from the lemonade (plus, the name will be a bit more accurate).

Additionally, if you're not a coconut fan, you can easily sub this out with your preferred milk, including oat or almond, which will taste just as good.