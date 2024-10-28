Copycat Starbucks Baked Apple Croissant Recipe

Starbucks may have built its reputation on coffee drinks, but it added food items to the menu over 20 years ago and by now has built up quite a repertoire of pastries including cake pops in a wide range of flavors and seasonal treats like the cranberry bliss bar. Developer Jessica Morone is partial to the chain's popular baked apple croissants, but as this item tends to sell out pretty quickly despite having been added to Starbucks' permanent menu, she came up with a fun and easy copycat recipe that she assures us is practically identical to the original. "I don't see a lot of difference in the flavors at all and they are both really tasty," she tells us.

Advertisement

If you've never had a Starbucks baked apple croissant, Morone describes them as a kind of apple pie/croissant mashup with apple pie filling encased in flaky puff pastry. The tender crispy casing is the perfect complement to the warm spices in the buttery scratch-made filling of fresh tart apples. She also notes that since her croissants are baked in a muffin pan, "They have the portability of a muffin and they aren't messy, so you can eat them on the go."