14 Tips You Need For Making Puff Pastry

One of the most essential things you have to do when working with frozen puff pastry is to bring it up to room temperature before you cook it. But, sometimes, just plopping your box on the countertop just won't cut it. Chef Ann Kirk recommends thawing your puff pastry in the refrigerator instead of on the countertop. It will prevent the butter from getting too warm, and, as a result, less water will leak from the butter into the flour.

But not everyone has the time to wait for the crust to thaw in the fridge overnight. Instead, thaw your pastry at room temperature with the help of your baking sheet. Start by removing the dough from the box and separating the layers on your pan. You'll ideally want the pastry to be as thin as possible. Depending on the ambient temperature of your kitchen and the thinness of your pastry, you can have your pastry ready to go in just about 20 minutes. But it's always best to allocate a little bit of extra time just in case things don't go to plan — as often happens with baking. You'll know your puff pastry is ready to go when it's soft to the poke.

You should keep your baking sheet around for cooking your pastry, too. It's Kirk's go-to for baking pastry because it's made of conductive metal and can quickly cook the dough without causing the butter to leach out.